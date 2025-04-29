Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola's night on the ice Monday night just ended prematurely, as he was ejected from Game 4 of their first-round series matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mikkola was slapped with a five-minute major penalty and got thrown out of the contest after a game misconduct for boarding Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons, who was already down on his knees along the boards when he received a vicious hit from Mikkola.

Mikkola got a 5-minute major for hitting Girgensons while he was already down 😬 pic.twitter.com/RkELUFd8JS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Mikkola will get additional punishments for his actions in Game 4. For what it's worth, Mikkola was fined $5,000 last March for an unsportsmanlike conduct that he committed during a game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 29-year-old Finnish sparked strong reactions from fans online following his hit that got him ejected from the Lightning game.

“What was Niko Mikkola thinking?” one asked.

From another social media user on X (formerly Twitter): “Niko Mikkola assessed a five minute major and a game misconduct for attempted first degree murder.”

Via a different commenter: “The dirty play continues by the Panthers with Niko Mikkola cross-checking Girgensons into the boards while he's on his knees. That's almost like curb stomping someone. That should be a suspension. He deserved to get kicked out of the game.”

“Stupid penalty to take there, that was a cheap shot and wasn’t needed,” chimed in a commenter.

“Should be suspended for the rest of the playoffs,” another fan commented.

The Panthers were already down a goal at the time of Mikkola's ejection, but their special teams somehow found a way to prevent Tampa Bay from scoring during the Bolts' five-minute power play.

The defending Stanley Cup champions Panthers are looking to bury Tampa Bay in a 3-1 series deficit but the Bolts are showing tremendous fight in Game 4. The Lightning scored the first two goals of the contest with Erik Cernak and Mitchell Chaffee scoring back-to-back goals in the second period before Anton Lundell put the Panthers on the board, also in the second frame.