The Florida Panthers are one win away from the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Their confident, physical style of play on the ice has brought them to the brink of sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes. However, fans have noticed a discrepancy between their on-ice persona and how they carry themselves off of it.

This may be most evident with the way the team was after eliminating the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice — along with his players — defended Toronto from potential criticism over their performances in Game 7. Some viewed this as humility, while some viewed this as condescension. Either way, the Panthers head coach explained himself in a manner only he can.

“Have you ever shot-gunned a beer? … Would you shotgun a beer in church? OK, that doesn't make you a hypocrite. There's a context and a place for all things,” Maurice said before Game 4 of the East Final against Carolina, via Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Panthers trying to keep focus in East Final

The Panthers are close to their third straight Stanley Cup Final. Being one win away from advancing is always a great position to be in. However, it can create an air of overconfidence, causing the team to overlook their opponent. Florida is trying to keep some perspective despite being on the brink of a sweep.

“It’s a seven-game series,” said Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk, via Gulitti “We won three, but it doesn’t take three to win a series. That’s the simplest answer I’ve got for you. It takes four and we need one more. It’s the hardest one to win. They’re going to be ready, and I know we will as well.”

The Panthers could be the second team to make three straight Stanley Cup Finals since 1985. And they hope to be the second team this decade to defend their championship successfully. They return to the ice on Monday night for Game 4 in Sunrise, Florida.