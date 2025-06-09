For the first time in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers are at full health. AJ Greer, who missed Games 1 and 2 against the Edmonton Oilers due to an undisclosed injury, will return to the lineup on Monday night.

It's the first Finals game of Greer's career; the 28-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with the Panthers last June, hasn't played since suffering the ailment in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Greer played just over four minutes before getting hurt, and also sat out for Game 4.

But it's looking like it's all systems go for the Quebec native, who has chipped in two goals and an assist over 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games in 2025. Playing in mostly a fourth-line role, Greer managed six goals and 17 points — a career high — over 81 regular-season contests.

“He's been such a positive part of what we do,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said on Monday, per NHL.com.

Greer will slot in on the fourth line alongside Tomas Nosek and Jonah Gadjovich, while Jesper Boqvist will come out of the lineup. Boqvist has scored two goals and five points over 13 games in the postseason.

“[Greer] is a pain to play against,” Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues said recently about his teammate. “He’s a guy that can change the momentum of a game. He’s heavy on the forecheck. For the most part, I don’t think you want to get hit by him. So he’s just, overall, he’s a really good presence for us. He chips in offensively. He lays the body. And just an overall pain in the neck to play against.”

Panthers looking to retain home-ice advantage in Game 3

Brad Marchand played hero for the Panthers in Game 2, stealing home-ice advantage back with a double overtime dagger Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton. After the 5-4 victory, Florida has a chance to win both games at home and capture their second straight Stanley Cup as soon as Saturday night.

But that'll be easier said than done; the margin of error in the first two games was razor-thin, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if the two powerhouses split Games 3 and 4.

The Panthers won't be looking that far ahead though, instead just focusing on retaining home-ice advantage at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Monday night. The Cats are 4-3 at home in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a stark contrast from their 9-3 road record.

“I think the biggest thing is going into the game, just know that it’s going to be a long one,” Marchand said on Sunday, per NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin.

“You’re prepared for it to go down to the last second and the way things are going, probably go into overtime. It’s just being mentally prepared that it doesn’t matter what goes on on the ice, either team is in it all the way to the end. You saw it again last game. It’s just understanding mentally that nothing’s going to be easy. You have to be really dialed in because one mistake is enough to cost you a game.”

These two teams couldn't be any more evenly matched, and it's already led to two instant classics in Alberta. Hockey fans will be hoping for much of the same when puck drops 2,500 miles away in Florida on Monday night.