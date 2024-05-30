The Florida Panthers are in the midst of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers as they look to get back to the Stanley Cup. While that's undoubtedly the main focus at the moment, there will be some big decisions to be made in free agency. Sam Reinhart, their points leader in the regular season, becomes a UFA, and so does Brandon Montour. Anton Lundell meanwhile is an RFA this summer.

Earlier in the postseason, Panthers GM Barry Zito spoke on the prospect of re-signing Reinhart and he didn't mince his words, saying it won't be easy. But, it's not impossible, either.

Via The Athletic:

“It’s going to be very, very difficult,” Zito told The Athletic during a sitdown earlier in the playoffs. “But it’s doable.”

Despite Reinhart struggling in the playoffs, he put up 97 points in 2023-24, including 57 goals and 37 assists. The goals and points were career-highs. With that being said, he's surely due for a big pay raise.

Florida and Reinhart's agent have barely discussed a new deal. Reinhart himself doesn't sound too worried about his future either and instead is just focused on the task at hand:

“We’re living in Florida,” Reinhart told The Athletic when asked how avoids thinking about his contract situation. “You leave the rink. Got a great wife at home. It’s pretty easy to get away from it.

“You get off to a good start, it’s easy to put it in the rearview and just kind of park it for a little bit. And then the team’s doing well, so it’s easy to stay in the moment and know there’s bigger things at stake.”

Will Sam Reinhart need to take a discount from Panthers?

There's no other way to put it. If Reinhart wants to remain with the Cats, he'll need to take a discount. That's become crystal clear this season and Zito didn't shy away from saying it:

“I think to a man, at least the last few potential UFA guys or long-term guys that sold UFA years have taken less money to stay,” Zito told The Athletic. “That’s actually what Sasha (Barkov), Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk) and Gus (Forsling) did here and what others have done elsewhere.”

Reinhart's market value? Probably a lot more than he'll get in Florida:

“On the open market, per The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn’s model, which calculates value based on how many wins a player adds, Reinhart is worth almost $12 million. Over the next seven seasons, his average market value is $11.7 million.”

Taking less money definitely seems possible for Reinhart. I mean, he is clearly happy with the Panthers and he's a key cog for the franchise. If Florida did make the Cup and the series went seven games, it would end only seven days before free agency opens. That could complicate re-signing Reinhart, who is going to have suitors lining up for his services.

On the other hand, if he truly wants to remain with the Panthers, it won't matter. It will be very interesting to see if he stays or goes.