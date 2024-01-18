Sam Reinhart has been on an absolute tear for the Florida Panthers in 2023-24, and the budding superstar scored his 33rd goal of the campaign in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Despite the defeat, the young All-Star set a franchise record by scoring a goal in his eighth straight game — a feat that surpassed Panthers great Pavel Bure in the process, per FLA Hockey Now. Although it wasn't enough to help Florida beat Detroit for the 11th straight time, it's still an incredible accomplishment for the 28-year-old.

The way the North Vancouver native is playing, he's going to be due for a massive raise — either from the Panthers or a different club — next summer.

“Reinhart really, really wants to stay in South Florida and understands what that means. He just wants a fair deal,” The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Monday.

“I think term will matter to Reinhart. He’s 28 years old, so this is likely his last big contract moment, and he’s never gotten term before. He came out of his entry-level deal in Buffalo and signed a two-year, $7.3 million deal in September 2018, followed by a one-year, $5.2 million contract in October 2020, then signed a three-year, $19.5 million with the Panthers in August 2021, a month after his trade acquisition.

“Point being that term and the peace of mind that would come with it might be a nice exchange for taking less AAV than his market worth. Either way, I foresee Reinhart staying put in South Florida.”

Sam Reinhart playing like Panthers best forward

Article Continues Below

After an excellent postseason in 2023, Reinhart has picked up right where he left off with a ridiculous 33 goals and 56 points in just 44 games. He will be representing Florida at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto next month, a well-deserved honor for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Despite another tally from Reinhart, the Panthers lost their third straight game after a stretch where they won eight in a row. The Cats are still 27-13-4 and second place in the Atlantic Division after the defeat.

Dylan Larkin scored the overtime winner on Sergei Bobrovsky on Wednesday night, earning the Wings a seven-game point streak and passing the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic.

Sam Reinhart will look to keep scoring goals — and his team will look to get back to their winning ways — when the lowly Minnesota Wild come to town on Friday night.