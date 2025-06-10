The Florida Panthers inched closer to winning another Stanley Cup on Monday night as they cruised past the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3. The first two games of this series could not have been closer as they both needed extra hockey to crown a winner, but Game 3 was the complete opposite. The Panthers had no trouble finding the back of the net as they ended up netting six goals, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was a brick wall. Florida won 6-1.

Edmonton came into this game with some ideas on how to make life more difficult for Sergei Bobrovsky, but those plans obviously didn't pan out. The Oilers wanted to get more physical with him, but that resulted in just one goal on the night.

“I appreciate the respect,” Bobrovsky said after the game, according to a post from Jameson Olive.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the ice, the Oilers ended up needing to make a change at goalie after Stuart Skinner gave up his fifth goal of the game. This one was pretty much over at that point as the Panthers had just taken a 5-1 lead early in the third period. Florida wasn't going to let any miraculous comeback go down on their home ice.

The Panthers put the pressure on early in this one with two goals in the first period, and they never looked back. The Oilers made it 2-1 in the second period, but Florida responded with two more goals to go up by three before the third period rolled around. Edmonton needed a miracle to pull off the comeback, but the Panthers scored the only goals of the third period, and they ended up winning the game 6-1.

Edmonton will look to get one back on Thursday night as the Panthers will be back at home for Game 4. The two teams will get underway at 8:00 ET from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and the game will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max. If the Panthers take Game 4, the Oilers are going to be heading home staring at a 3-1 deficit in the series. If the Oilers win, the series will be tied at two, and this will turn into a three-game series with two of the three games in Edmonton. Game 4 will have major implications on this series.