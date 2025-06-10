Plastic rats rained down at Amerant Bank Arena as the Florida Panthers dominated the Edmonton Oilers, 6–1, in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The strange yet beloved tradition stole the spotlight once again.

LET THE RATS HIT THE ICE 🐀 THE PANTHERS TAKE GAME 3 OF THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL 😼 pic.twitter.com/atHlBWhChD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

This “rat trick” dates back to October 8, 1995. On that day, Panthers forward Scott Mellanby killed a rat in the locker room using his stick. He then scored two goals with the same stick during the game. Goalie John Vanbiesbrouck called it a “rat trick,” and fans embraced the ritual. Since then, supporters have thrown rubber rats onto the ice to celebrate major moments.

Although the NHL briefly banned the practice in the late ’90s, the tradition has made a strong comeback, especially during deep playoff runs like this one.

As for the game itself, Florida wasted no time. Brad Marchand scored just seconds into the opening period, slipping the puck past a disorganized Oilers defense. The early goal set the tone for a long night for Edmonton.

Despite the shaky start, the Oilers showed signs of life in the second period. Corey Perry managed to break through with a quick snap-shot to cut the deficit. However, the Panthers responded immediately. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett each scored on wrist shots, restoring momentum and giving Florida a 4–1 lead heading into the final period.

Article Continues Below

In the third, the Panthers continued to dominate. Aaron Ekblad added another goal to push the lead to 5–1. Soon after, tensions boiled over. A full-on line brawl erupted at center ice, and six players were hit with a combined 80 minutes in penalties.

With the game essentially decided, Florida still wasn’t finished. Evan Rodrigues launched a slap shot with less than four minutes remaining, extending the lead to 6–1. The final horn sounded, but the intensity didn’t end there. Another scuffle broke out before fans capped off the night with a storm of rats on the ice.

Although it may seem bizarre to outsiders, the rat-throwing tradition is pure Panthers history. It adds to the electric atmosphere and reminds fans of the team’s underdog spirit.

Now holding a 2–1 series lead, Florida heads into the Stanley Cup Final Game 4 with momentum, and perhaps even more rats waiting in the wings. Could the Panthers really be just two wins away from going back-to-back and cementing a modern hockey dynasty?