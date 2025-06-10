The Florida Panthers are now just two wins away from capturing a second straight Stanley Cup after taking down the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 on Monday night. The first two games of this series both went into overtime, but Game 3 was pure dominance by the Panthers. Florida got to a fast start and never looked as it cruised to a 6-1 win, and it just so happened to be the 1,000th career victory for head coach Paul Maurice.

“1,000 @NHL wins… and counting! Congratulations to Paul Maurice on an incredible coaching milestone,” NHL Coaches' Association said in a post.

Getting 1,000 wins as a head coach is no easy task. In fact, Paul Maurice is only the third coach to ever pull off the feat.

“Make that 1,000 NHL wins for Paul Maurice as a head coach,” NHL Public Relations said in a post. “He joined Scotty Bowman (1,467) and Joel Quenneville (1,090) as the only head coaches in League history to reach the mark. #StanleyCup.”

Monday's win was a big one for Maurice's career as that is a huge milestone, but he is likely only thinking about the fact that the Panthers are now one win closer to capturing the Stanley Cup once again. Every win feels good, but the one that matters most is the 16th in the postseason.

Maurice's squad certainly came to play in Game 3 as this one was dominant from start to finish. The Panthers got on the board early and led 2-0 after the first period, and the Oilers were never able to get back in. Florida added two goals in both the second and third periods as well, and it ended up being an easy 6-1 win.

Paul Maurice will look to pick up win 1,001 on Thursday night as the Panthers will be back at home for Game 4. The two teams will get underway at 8:00 ET from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and the game will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max. If the Panthers take Game 4, the Oilers are going to be heading home staring at a 3-1 deficit in the series. If the Oilers win, the series will be tied at two, and this will turn into a three-game series with two of the three games in Edmonton. Game 4 will have major implications on this series.