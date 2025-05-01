The Florida Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions. Florida is looking to defend its championship in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They had a tough task in round one. Florida was matched up with their intrastate rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning. On Wednesday night, Florida passed the test.

The Panthers defeated the Lightning in Game 5 on Wednesday. Florida won the game by a score of 6-3. They rode six different goal scorers to victory in this decisive game. This marks the second season in a row in which the Panthers eliminated the Lightning, as well. Tampa Bay lost in five games to Florida last year, as well.

The Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in 2024. Fans certainly remember the chaotic series between them and the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton nearly pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. However, Florida held on to win the series in seven games.

As many Stanley Cup contenders do, Florida saw some roster turnover in the summer. The Panthers saw the likes of Brandon Montour, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Vladimir Tarasenko leave town. The team did not have a ton of cap space to replace these players, either. They needed this group to continue getting better to contend once again.

Florida maintained their skill and high end production in 2024-25. However, it did seem as if the team lost a step near the end of the season. Multiple players suffered injuries that kept them off the ice. They traded for Brad Marchand, who was also hurt and did not play for an extended period of time.

The team was able to get healthy in time for the playoffs. And at least for round one, the Panthers stood up to the test. Many believed the Lightning could have made a Stanley Cup run of their own. However, their season has come to an unceremonious end. And the Panthers march on to defend their title.