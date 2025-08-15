After the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets on Thursday night, 4-3, the team is still amid a disappointing season, to say the least, based on prior years' performances. As rumors will swirl around the Braves heading into the offseason, the team still has goals this season, as said by pitcher Bryce Elder and manager Brian Snitker.

Elder would get the start on Thursday and pitched seven innings, which included six strikeouts, two walks, two earned runs, and allowed five hits. After recording the win, Elder spoke about how gratifying the victory was, and despite being back in the standings, he leaves the door open for success this season, and if not, could “spoil a lot of stuff” for other teams, according to The Athletic.

“It feels good,” Elder said. “It’s been a while. It’s been a grind. So, hopefully, we keep it up. I know we’re quite a ways back. Guess you never know what can happen. But if it doesn’t work out, we could spoil a lot of stuff (for teams like the Mets), and I think work it into the future. We’ve got a lot of good baseball to play and a long way to go.”

It was a comeback effort for Atlanta on Thursday after New York took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but it would be two hits from Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies who drove in the runs needed to win. Snitker would speak on how the team is motivated, despite being 11 games behind the Mets in the NL East.

“They’re not looking at the standings or anything. They’re out there trying to win a game, and it’s really good to see,” Snitker said. “We came back (Tuesday) too, we just couldn’t hold it.”

Brian Snitker on where the Braves are mentally with the frustrations

The Braves have suffered from bad injury luck like that to Chris Sale and other pitchers in the starting rotation, which has added to the frustration of this season, as the team no doubt had major expectations. Despite how far back they might be currently, Snitker drives the point home that it's “important” that Atlanta plays out every game with ultimate ferocity, which they have been doing, per the skipper.

“I think it’s important to play the 162-game schedule, and that’s what these guys have been doing,” Snitker said. “That’s evident by the comebacks and the plays they’ve made. They’re not in there looking at the standings and then coming out feeling sorry for themselves.”

“They’re coming out every day, and I feel they’re preparing. And the work has been great, and the energy and the level of play — they’re trying to win every game that they play. And I think that, as professionals, is what we do.”

At any rate, the Braves are 53-68, putting them fourth in the division as they start a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.