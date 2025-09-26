The Florida Panthers have reeled off two consecutive Stanley Cup championships and they are the envy of the 31 other teams in the NHL. They are a talented and confident group and they are hopeful of making it three Stanley Cups in a row this year.

However, head coach Paul Maurice knows that winning a third consecutive title will be a major challenge. Star winger Matthew Tkachuk will be out until some time in December following offseason surgery for a torn adductor muscle.

The Panthers saw captain Aleksander Barkov leave the ice in Thursday's practice session with a right leg injury. Barkov's teammates had to help him get to the locker room and there was clearly a lot of concern. Barkov is the team's best all-around player as he excels on offense and defense. He has won the Selke Award as the league's best defensive forward three times in his career.

Maurice said the Panthers have to be prepared to cope with injuries.

“It’s beyond our control,” Maurice said. “We have to learn to win hockey games without good players. If that’s the adversity or the test that we face this year, then that’s what we’re going to do. I’m not a doctor, so whatever the report is won’t affect how we handle the next days.”

Panthers will have further details Friday

Article Continues Below

Maurice said he will have more information on Barkov's health when the team meets Friday for the team's practice session. His tone indicated that the injury could be a serious issue.

“If he’s not in the lineup on opening night or if he misses an exhibition game or if he’s out long-term, it’s just not gonna affect that day,” Maurice said. “We’ve gotta win hockey games. We’ve got to prep for it. That’s all.”

Barkov serves as the center on the Panthers' top line that includes Carter Verhaeghe on left win and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Reinhart on right wing.

If Barkov is out for any serious length of time, Maurice will have to juggle his lineup to make up for Barkov's absence. He is unlikely to make any changes with the second line that includes center Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues an Mackie Samoskevich since that unit could be set.