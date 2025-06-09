The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers split the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. It's a stark change from last year's matchup between the two teams, which saw Florida open up a 3-0 series lead. Brad Marchand got the headlines after Game 2 for his double overtime heroics, but another forward was spectacular too. Sam Bennett has put together a sensational postseason for the Panthers with unrestricted free agency pending. If he wins the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, he could make NHL history.

“Bennett leads all playoff scorers with 13 goals, including three already during the Cup Final, and sits second with 58 shots on goal. He’s played well enough to put himself in serious consideration for the Conn Smythe Trophy and could become the first NHL player in history to hit the open market immediately after being crowned the league’s playoff MVP. Since the Conn Smythe was first awarded in 1964-65, no winner has ever switched teams before the start of the next season,” Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic wrote.

Last year, the Panthers won the Stanley Cup but were the first championship team to not win the Conn Smythe Trophy since 2003. Connor McDavid took it for setting the record for assists in a single postseason. Bennett leads the playoffs in goals after potting two in Game 1 and another in Game 2.

Bennett is hitting free agency at the perfect time, as the salary cap will increase significantly for the first time since the pandemic. There is a history of teams overpaying players after strong playoff performances. Bennett could be the next example. While the Panthers may want to keep him, he could break the bank if he leaves.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers is on Monday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern in Florida.