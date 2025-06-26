The Calgary Flames are at a crossroads, having just barely missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and are now looking to stay competitive. Now, they also have contracts expiring, and one of them includes one of their better defensemen. A Flames trade may be in the works. Rasmus Andersson could be on the trading block, and the three best trade destinations could consist of the Buffalo Sabres, along with a Western Conference contender.

The cap situation is great in Calgary, and they have room to spend. However, Andersson will become an unrestricted free agent next season, and the Flames might want to get ahead of it. While there are many reasons why the Flames should not trade Andersson, the case for trading him grows daily.

Andersson and the organization are not close in contract talks, and the longer this drags on, the more the rumors intensify. Teams like the Sabres will be calling because they want to break the longest active playoff drought in the NHL. Additionally, a Western Conference contender might call, as well as an Eastern Conference team with a passionate fan base.

A Flames trade to the Sabres seems possible

The Sabres are the first realistic option, and would be a good trade destination for Andersson. Significantly, it would give him a fresh start in a new city. It also gives him some new great teammates to play with, like Tage Thompson. Ultimately, the Sabres are making moves, so this would not be a surprise, as they are doing everything they can to reshape their team into a cohesive club that can win.

The Sabres would love his top-four shot impact. Additionally, his cap hit is reasonable at $4.55 million. Andersson would fit nicely alongside Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, as the Sabres would continue to build a strong defensive core.

The Flames might be inclined to make a trade like this because the Sabres have a guy named Bowen Byram. Coincidentally, Byram is a British Columbia native who played AAA in Alberta. The Sabres could pair him with a draft pick, and the deal would potentially be too sweet for the Flames to pass up. Overall, it could be beneficial to both teams, as the Sabres would gain another piece of the puzzle that could help them return to respectability.

Stars could make a push for Rasmus Andersson

Of course, a contender could come calling. After falling to the Edmonton Oilers again, the Dallas Stars could be making more moves. The Stars would love both his offensive and defensive impact. They already have Miro Heiskanen, who is one of their better defensive shooters. Adding another type would only help them as they attempt to topple the Oilers. Likewise, he would fit in well with the team and have some extraordinary teammates like Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz.

The return would likely consist of star prospect Mavrik Bourque and a first-round draft pick. Or it could be a roster player like Matt Dumba to help keep the squad cap compliant. While that would be a hefty price to pay, it's important to note that Dallas is in ‘win-now' mode. Unlike the Sabres, they have been a mainstay in the Final Four over the last few years and need that final piece. The Stars cannot sign any more free agents, so a trade for Andersson could finally push them over the edge.

A Rasmus Andersson trade to the Bruins, perhaps?

The Boston Bruins are also a possibility. No, they are not a contender right now, especially after that disaster of a season they just had. However, the Bruins have always been a team that takes a chance on defensive veterans.

The Bruins would likely put him on the second pairing with Mason Lohrei. Furthermore, they could also plug him on the power play where he could always be ready to fire that one timer, where Elias Lindholm or David Pastrnak would be ready to pluck a loose rebound into the net. The possibilities are endless in Beantown, and they are never far from the trade discussions, especially for an organization that prides itself on competing annually.

The return would likely consist of picks. Of course, a first-round pick would be the obvious first draw, and the Bruins could sweeten it by adding a second or a third. If they choose to offload a player, they could include someone like Andrew Peeke in that deal, as he becomes a free agent after this coming season. It would give both defensemen a fresh start with a new organization.

While there is still a legitimate chance Andersson re-signs with the Flames, all of the Sabres, Stars and Bruins should be top suitors if Calgary GM Craig Conroy does decide to move on from the Swede.