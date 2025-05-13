The New York Islanders have a big decision to make, as they search for a new man to handle the top job in the franchise's front office.

With the contract of general manager and president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello about to expire in June and with the Isles reportedly not renewing his deal, New York is pressed to find his successor to run the club from behind the desk.

To that end, the Islanders have plans to speak with three individuals this week, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“Further to the update from colleague @StapeAthletic, my understanding is the Islanders plan to interview Marc Bergevin, Jarmo Kekalainen and Mathieu Darche this week as part of their GM search,” LeBrun wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The 82-year-old Lamoriello has been serving in both the Islanders' president of hockey operations and general manager positions since 2018. Throughout Lamoriello's stint with the Isles, New York has been to the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs five times, including a conference finals appearance in 2020. However, the Islanders did not make the postseason in the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to that, they struck out in the first round of the postseason in back-to-back years.

Bergevin, who is an adviser for the Los Angeles Kings, has seemingly been getting attention of late. The Kings reportedly also have an eye on Bergevin as their possible next general manager after parting ways with Rob Blake. Bergevin also spent close to a decade working with the Montreal Canadiens as the Habs' GM.

Kekalainen, meanwhile, last worked with the Columbus Blue Jackets, whom he served as general manager for 11 seasons before getting fired in 2024.

As for Darche, he's the only one among the three names mentioned by LeBrun without experience as a general manager in the NHL. However, he's made his impact on the Tampa Bay Lightning as an assistant general manager, with the Bolts winning consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.

Although the Islanders are now searching for their next GM, Lamoriello could still be with the team in a different role, as principal owner Scott Malkin said to be interested in keeping the octogenarian.