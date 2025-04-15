The Los Angeles Kings are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. In all three of those playoff appearances, they lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. They are locked into facing the Oilers again, which many would say is their nightmare scenario. But with no avoiding Connor McDavid, what can the Kings do to advance in the playoffs?

The Kings have not won a playoff series since they lifted their second Stanley Cup in 2014. They surprised many people in 2021-22 by making the playoffs and have not missed it since. But their core has not advanced in either regular-season achievement or playoff success since, so the pressure is on. The dream scenario is finally breaking through and making a deep run in the playoffs. But their nightmare scenario is mostly about what happens after the playoffs.

The Kings may lose to the Oilers in the first round of the playoffs, which should spark sweeping change. That would not be the worst-case scenario, as they would clearly stake their claim as the third-best team in the division. The nightmare scenario for the Kings fans should be a second-round exit at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.

If the Kings beat the Oilers, there will be an assumption that their team is set to compete for the Stanley Cup. But this Edmonton team is not the same one they have lost to in the last three years. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are coming off injury, Stuart Skinner is having his worst season, and Mattias Ekholm is out for the round.

The Kings need significant improvements to truly compete in the Pacific Division. But their dream scenario could come true this year because of one player taking a massive step forward.

The Kings can make a deep run on the back of Quinton Byfield

There are many pieces that a team's puzzle needs to win the Stanley Cup. The Kings lack an elite, shut-down defender, and Darcy Kuemper has struggled in recent years. But Kuemper was good enough for the Avalanche to win the 2022 Stanley Cup, and Quinton Byfield is coming into his own.

Byfield has 38 points in 45 games since the Christmas Break and has become the number one center they were asking him to be. The Kings drafted him second overall in 2020, bypassing Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson to take the center. He can take another step forward into playoff stardom with a great series against the Oilers. Without Mattias Ekholm on the other side, he has the opportunity.

The Kings are freeing up some money this offseason, and the salary cap is going up. With stars like Mitch Marner, Brock Boeser, and Nikolaj Ehlers coming on the free-agent market, the Kings could make a big splash. But if they beat the Oilers only to get smoked by the Golden Knights, they may sit out the free agency period.

Regardless of the Kings' playoff performance, they have a coach who is getting the most out of this core. Jim Hiller came in during the All-Star Break last season, leading them out of the depths and into the playoffs. They have won 67 of his 113 games behind the bench, and the young players are breaking out. He could not get anything out of Pierre-Luc Dubois, but that trade landed them Kuemper, which may be for the better.

The Kings beating the Oilers could be the worst-case scenario for the team, as they need to improve to compete in the Pacific Division. How will they fare in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?