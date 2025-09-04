The Los Angeles Kings have been unable to get over the hump of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the last four consecutive seasons, having lost on each occasion to the Edmonton Oilers. It's enough to drive even the most passionate of fans mad knowing it's been their fate to fall at the hands of the Oilers in literally each of the last four playoff appearances.

Following their most recent setback in the playoffs, the Kings made several notable changes in leadership in their front office. Longtime general manager Rob Blake, a former All-Star Kings defenseman, departed from the organization, while former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland was brought in to replace him. Ironically, Holland also served as Oilers GM during the initial three postseason battles between the two teams from 2022 through 2024.

Since joining the Kings, Holland has since signed multiple new players, including former Oilers forward Corey Perry and defenseman Cody Ceci. Additionally, they signed Joel Armia and Brian Dumoulin.

According to Holland, the Kings feel like they can realistically compete for the Stanley Cup in 2025-26.

“I think they're a team that can compete for the (Stanley) Cup,” Holland said of the Kings via NHL.com in mid-July after his multiple signings.

“Unfortunately, we haven't been able to get by Edmonton the last couple of years. I thought three of the four series L.A. had a chance to win and Edmonton found a way to win. That's pro sports. We have a good mix of veteran players and youth.”

Additionally, head coach Jim Hiller echoed his general manager's sentiments and said he believes the Kings are now well set up to go on an extended postseason run.

“It's different every year,” Hiller said. “I thought last year as the season went on, we did a really good job of growing together. The chemistry's different every year but I thought that was an important part of our success. We'll see. We have to develop that again this year, but we think we're set up with the players we've added to go on a good run.”

That being said, the Kings have a handful of players who are going to be needing new contracts before long and who likely don't fit into Holland's long-term plans of the franchise moving forward.

Pheonix Copley will be a UFA next summer

A veteran of 77 NHL games, Copley is now 33 years of age and is only signed for an additional season. He's currently third on the Kings' goaltending depth chart behind starter Darcy Kuemper and backup Anton Forsberg, and is very unlikely to see any playing time in the NHL barring an injury to either of them.

He played last season with the Kings' American Hockey League affiliate Ontario Reign, where he amassed a record of 24-17-1 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Never drafted into the NHL, Copley signed an entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals in 2014, and has also played for the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals, though the bulk of his playing time has come in the AHL. He has a career NHL record of 44-16-8.

If he wants the chance to ever challenge for a more full-time backup role in the NHL, it likely won't be in Los Angeles.

Andrei Kuzmenko could be moved if season doesn't go as planned

Like Copley, Kings forward Andrei Kuzmenko was never drafted into the NHL and has played for a handful of teams. He was acquired by the Kings this past season from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft; it was the second time he'd been traded during the season, as he was previously sent to the Flames only weeks prior from the Philadelphia Flyers.

He's under contract through the upcoming season, and according to Holland, he's liked his time in the organization so far.

“We like Kuzmenko, the coaches like Kuzmenko, Kuzmenko likes it here,” Holland said via LA Kings Insider. “He likes his role, he likes that he came here and the first seven games, when he didn’t get a point, the coach continued to play him and then he got it going. Anytime you’re a player, the guy standing behind the bench is a big factor on where your career is going, your role and your happiness. Kuzy liked it here because he had a relationship with the coach, he was on the power play, found good chemistry with Kopitar and Kempe.”

However, his short-term contract makes him an ideal candidate to once again be flipped if things don't work out for him. If the season starts slow for either Kuzmenko or the Kings, he could potentially be traded ahead of the deadline.