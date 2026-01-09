Ole Miss football placekicker Lucas Carneiro booted to history in the Sugar Bowl versus Georgia. He continued writing his legend against Miami with one more monster kick in the Fiesta Bowl.

This time Carneiro took the field toward the end of the second quarter. He became the last momentum hope for the Rebels before halftime.

The right-footed kicker sent this field goal 58 yards through the uprights with ease.

Lucas Carneiro drills the 58-yard FG with EASE 🤯🎯 Ole Miss trails Miami 17-13 at halftime.pic.twitter.com/WHnPIldCq2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

That field goal cut the Miami lead to 17-13 near halftime. Ultimately both teams trotted into the locker room with that exact score.

But of all Rebels stars, Carneiro became the talk of social media — with Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports calling him “really something” to ESPN's Ryan Clark hailing him as a “fricking stud.”

Did Ole Miss welcome back key weapon vs. Miami?

The strong-legged Carneiro became the last Rebels to score points for Ole Miss.

Did the Rebels welcome back the first scorer of the night, though, in this narrow College Football Playoff contest?

Kewan Lacy busted through Miami's run defense for a 73-yard run to put the Rebels up 7-3. However, Lacy's run impacted his hamstring and forced him on the sidelines after the rumble.

Lacy settled for two carries for 75 yards in briefly leaving in the first half. Logan Diggs handled the bulk of the backfield duties while Trinidad Chambliss also turned to his legs.

But the Hurricanes prevented touchdowns after that long Lacy run. Carneiro handled the scoring for Ole Miss the rest of the half including his near 60-yarder. Lacy, meanwhile, returned to Ole Miss's first offensive possession in the third quarter.