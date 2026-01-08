The NFL Draft now knows its official headlining defender for 2026. Ohio State football star linebacker/defensive end Arvell Reese has entered the waters.

The star edge rusher and linebacker took to social media in announcing his decision. Reese looks ready to garner first round chatter following his College Football Playoff appearance.

He's leaving after his junior season, but heads to the league with 6.5 sacks from this past season. He also improved his tackles total while also breaking up two passes in coverage.

Fans likely will fall in love with his frame. But the combination of hand violence and excellence in finishing plays will make him coveted.

#OhioState LB Arvell Reese. 6’4, 245. Rare movement skills at that size. Violent hands. Excellent tackler in space. Top-10 pick. pic.twitter.com/DNH5wqftgj — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) January 8, 2026

He'll draw the attention of teams needing a new defensive cornerstone — which are a high number of franchises.

Teams best suited for Ohio State's Arvell Reese

Article Continues Below

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is high on the newest draft entry — placing Reese No. 4.

He could end up landing higher than fourth.

The first 18 spots of the first round are already set barring any trades before April or on draft night. Las Vegas holds the top pick, but early signs reveal Fernando Mendoza of Indiana will go first to the Raiders

Reese, though, presents a big need for the Silver and Black — especially amid the current tensions involving All-Pro Maxx Crosby.

But the Buckeyes star will draw attention for others in need of a defensive boost. The Arizona Cardinals (No. 3 pick) could opt for defense first if the franchise chooses to keep Kyler Murray at QB. Tennessee at fourth overall has edge rusher as a pivotal need along with wide receiver and cornerback — though Reese holds more value for the Titans.

New Orleans is one more looking ideal for Reese, especially with Cam Jordan aging. He can even learn from a fellow Buckeyes star in Chase Young, who signed a three-year extension in March 2025.