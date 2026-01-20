The Minnesota Wild got another win on Monday, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 6-3 score. Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno had an outstanding performance. Foligno recorded his first career hat trick in his long NHL career.

Foligno opened up after the game about what it meant to him to post three goals in the contest.

“It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you’re finishing,” Foligno said, per NHL.com. “It was just getting through some injuries and finding my game at a good time. It wasn’t a great start, just a lot of weird play and couldn’t get the rhythm of my game going. I just feel a lot better now.”

Foligno is red-hot right now. After posting just one goal in his first 36 games this season, the forward now has five in his last four game appearances.

This season, the winger has 10 points for a Minnesota club that is holding a 28-13-9 overall record. Minnesota is currently second in the Western Conference's Central Division.

Wild slowed down the Maple Leafs for a big win

Heading into Monday's game, Toronto had won seven consecutive home games. The Wild snapped that streak with its powerful six-goal performance. The Wild have now won back-to-back games.

Foligno paced Minnesota's offense. It was extra special for the forward, as his father Mike was in attendance at the game.

“I’m more in shock that I got a hat trick, let alone one goal, so I wasn’t thinking about the extracurricular stuff at the time, but it’s special to get one in front of him for sure,” Foligno said.

Minnesota's coach was thrilled to see his forward hit that career milestone.

“I’m really happy for him,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “You go through a stretch that he went through, it’s tough and it wears on you but the thing I respect most when he went through that process was that he was still a leader, still played hard and he was vocal and he was being himself even though he wasn’t getting rewarded on the scoresheet.”

The Wild are in action again on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.