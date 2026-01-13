The New Jersey Devils visited the Minnesota Wild on Monday night, allowing Jack and Luke Hughes to play against their brother Quinn. The Devils had been mentioned as a landing spot for Quinn, but the trade never happened, and Quinn Hughes was sent from the Vancouver Canucks to the Wild. After the game, Jack Hughes spoke about the Wild and his brother Quinn.

“I think it's been a great fit for him so far. I mean, there's great players for him to play with. It's fun watching him snap it around with Bolds and Kaprizov and Faber. They've got some good players. So just from the outside watching, I've had a lot of fun tuning into Minnesota games.

“I've never watched Minnesota play. I, honestly, in my career, I don't think I've ever watched them, so now I'm tuned in and watching all their games, and it's fun to watch,” Jack said after the game, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Jack has never spoken much about watching his brother Quinn play, but he likely keeps an eye on his little brother's career. Considering that the Canucks played in the Pacific time zone, many of the puck drops would have been after the Devils finished play, which would have given the chance for the older brother to watch his younger brother.

Now, Jack is watching Wild games.

The move to the Wild has been positive for Quinn. He has made an immediate impact with his new team. In 15 games so far, he has found the back of the net once and added 15 assists. His total of 16 points in a Wild jersey is second among blueliners on the team, only behind Brock Faber, who has played 48 games with the club this year. Further, he has already made an impact on the powerplay, amassing six assists.

In the latest game between the three brothers, Jack was the only one to register a point, snagging an assist in the third period on the way to a 5-2 victory. Regardless of the win for New Jersey, these are two teams both trending in the wrong direction, although the Devils are much more so than the Wild.

The Devils are 23-21-2 on the campaign, placing them in sixth in the Metropolitan Division, and four points out of a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Wild are 26-12-9, placing them in third in the Central Division and with a 13-point cushion for a spot in the postseason.

The Devils return to the ice on Wednesday night at home against the Seattle Kraken. Jack will get to watch his brother and the Wild play on Thursday as they host the Winnipeg Jets.

Unless the Devils can turn things around, Jack will get to see a lot more of his brother play as New Jersey is in danger of missing out on the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.