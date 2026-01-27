The 2026 Winter Olympics are about to start, and all eyes are on what is happening on the hockey side. Team USA and Team Canada have all of the buzz on them, especially after what happened in the 4 Nations Face-Off, with Canada winning on a last-second goal. However, a team that could be interesting in the tournament is Team Sweden after they added reinforcements from the NHL.

According to NHL Media at NHL.com, Marcus Johansson and Hampus Lindholm were added to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday. The reinforcements are coming to Team Sweden due to injuries. Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson and Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin were both injured and can not participate in the Olympics this year.

It will be the second time Johansson represents Sweden at the Olympics after winning silver in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. He also has 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) this season for the Wild.

“Really excited. I think that’s great news,” Wild coach John Hynes said of Johansson. “I know that he played really, really well in the World Championship last year for Sweden, and obviously this year for us.”

Lindholm will represent Sweden at the Olympics for the first time in his career. He has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 39 games with the Bruins.

Carlsson underwent a procedure on Jan. 16 for a left thigh injury, and he was originally supposed to miss 3-5 weeks. Carlsson ranks second on the Ducks with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 44 games.

Brodin hasn’t played since Jan. 12, and the Wild said he was week to week because of a lower-body injury. Brodin has never represented Sweden in the Olympics after previously playing for the country at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. Brodin has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) this season.

Team Sweden has talent and will be in the mix, but the favorites seem to be Team USA or Team Canada once again, with Team USA gaining momentum to win the gold.