Coby White had an emotional return to the United Center, this time as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. His new team earned a big 131-99 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

White was traded to Charlotte before the deadline in a deal that brought Collin Sexton and a few second-round picks to Chicago. Because of a calf injury, White eased into his debut game with the Hornets. He scored 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting.

After Charlotte’s commanding victory against Chicago, White didn’t hesitate to catch up with his old teammates.

Coby White reunites with a few of his former Bulls teammates (those that remain). Hornets hand Bulls their 10th straight loss, and Chicago is still winless since the deadline. Their 99 points tonight is tied for their third fewest of the season. pic.twitter.com/jijnN7ZybX — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) February 25, 2026

In addition, the former Bulls guard was warmly received on the court. During a first-quarter timeout, the team played a tribute video for Coby White on the big screen. The montage traced his journey from being drafted out of North Carolina in 2019 to becoming one of the most beloved players among Chicago fans.

Reflecting on the warm welcome he received from the crowd, White spoke about how much the moment meant to him.

“You don’t really know the impact you have on people. And the impact people have on me. I got the ovation and whatever, but so many people being here tonight, wearing my jersey, calling my name. For me, it’s just trying to be in the moment. And just try to stay grounded. It’s very humbling to find out how many people you impact through this beautiful game that we play,” the 26-year-old said, via CHSN.

The Bulls came into Tuesday trying to halt a nine-game slide, but the Hornets pushed it to 10. Chicago fell to 24-35 and remains winless this month, while Charlotte moved to 28-31 with seven victories in its last 10 outings.

Before the game, White talked about the direction of Chicago's season and his understanding of the team’s decision to trade him.

“The way the season was going, we weren't stacking enough wins consistently,” White told the media. “Like I said from the jump, I support whatever they think is best for the team. This organization believed in me. They gave me a chance and opportunity to live out my dreams. So, I just want to see the organization succeed.”

Only time will tell how the Bulls’ decision to trade White will play out. The move gives Chicago a chance to reshape the roster, but whether it leads to better results in the long run remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Hornets will aim to keep their momentum going with Coby White now back in the lineup following his return from injury. Charlotte will take on the Indiana Pacers in their next game on Thursday.