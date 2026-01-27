The Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno opened up to the gravity of what has unfolded across the Twin Cities over the past month, using his platform to acknowledge the pain being felt throughout the community.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Foligno was asked directly about the violence, protests, and growing tensions in Minneapolis and surrounding areas, and how it has affected him personally. In comments shared by Wild insider Michael Russo of The Athletic, Foligno made clear how deeply connected he feels to Minnesota, not just as a player, but as a resident and parent.

“It's been pretty devastating. Having all my girls born here, Minnesota's home,” said Foligno, via Russo. “So to see what's going on in the Twin Cities, it's tough to see. And right now we're just thinking about everyone involved and just trying to give our support as a team and through this organization.”

Foligno’s remarks came amid heightened unrest following multiple fatal encounters involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, including the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The most recent incident occurred just a few miles from Target Center, prompting the Minnesota Timberwolves to postpone a home game. The Wild, meanwhile, continued with their scheduled Hockey Day Minnesota game in St. Paul.

Foligno expanded on the emotional toll of seeing real-life tragedy intersect with the insulated world of professional sports.

“I think anything that happens in your community — and we get to play a sport for a living, so sometimes it's not always real,” Foligno added. “But what is real is what's going on downtown and around Minnesota. So you just kind of step away from the game and understand what life's all about. And, again, you're thinking about everyone. Put yourself in their shoes, it's a scary situation. So, we're just trying to be supportive and try to get through it and just come to work and play this game. That's all we can really do right now.”

Foligno also addressed the broader role sports can play during moments of unrest, emphasizing connection rather than escape.

“We're in the entertainment business,” Foligno continued. “We're trying to bring people together through everything. Sports are looked at that way. When we step on the ice, that's something we're trying to do is have these people get away from what they're going through.”

The Wild organization has joined other Minnesota professional teams in co-signing a Minnesota Chamber of Commerce letter urging state, local, and federal leaders to de-escalate tensions and seek solutions.