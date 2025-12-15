The Los Angeles Rams overcame Davante Adams and Puka Nacua ailments to beat the Detroit Lions. Now awaiting the playoff bound Rams? An intense Seattle Seahawks team Jared Verse quickly became honest about.

L.A. and Seattle have the quick turnaround for Thursday, this time at Lumen Field. Verse verbally painted the picture of how fierce Rams-Seahawks has become via Eric Williams of Fox Sports.

“I don't like the Seahawks and they don't like us,” Verse began. “That's just simply how it is. You can see and watch the game back — we were getting in their face and they were getting in ours.”

He dropped this prediction while also sharing a blunt feeling about the ‘Hawks.

“It's going to be a good game. I don't think there's too many rivalries in the league. But in the NFC West, that's the team I dislike the most.”

Rams vs. Seahawks carries big implications

The NFC West features the most intense race for the division crown.

It's the only division featuring a pair of 11-win teams. Seattle won with less than 18 seconds left as Jason Myers booted a 56-yard field goal to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

The rivals are entering Thursday Night Football riding their own winning streaks — Rams at two but the Seahawks with four. Of course fans can't overlook the past Rams representation on Seattle's side via Cooper Kupp and Ernest Jones.

Both teams share the best overall record in the NFC. The winner does more than pull in front of the division race — but also positions itself to snatch home field advantage by season's end.

The Rams are officially postseason bound. Seattle must win to keep its NFC West title hopes alive — as the ‘Hawks haven't won their division since the 2020 season. It also doesn't help that all three Seahawk losses were in the conference.

Yet the Rams have a dilemma involving Adams after injuring his hamstring. Nacua managed to overcome his cramp. Thursday's winner will cement their case for top contender in the NFC.