The Las Vegas Raiders reached a new level of embarrassment on Sunday after being shut out 31-0 by the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NBC Sports, the Raiders are now just the 13th team in the Super Bowl era to lose by 31 or more points twice in the same season. The only other team to suffer that fate in the past 27 years was the 2021 Houston Texans.

Las Vegas looked completely overmatched, finishing with only 75 yards of total offense. It marked their second game this season with fewer than 100 yards, matching their earlier 31-0 defeat to Kansas City. The loss extended their skid to eight straight games and made it clear that something is deeply broken within the organization.

Head coach Pete Carroll is now at the center of growing speculation about his future. Reports indicate that both Carroll and the Raiders could be headed toward a mutual separation, with a possible financial settlement if he “retires.” Still, the Raiders’ issues go beyond the coaching staff.

Raiders continue to embarrass themselves

The roster lacks talent on both sides of the ball, outside of Maxx Crosby on defense and rookie tight end Brock Bowers on offense. General manager John Spytek has failed to build a balanced roster, and minority owner Tom Brady’s involvement in football decisions has raised concerns about his influence despite his limited availability.

Las Vegas already fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and special teams coach Tom McMahon, but the offense remains among the league’s worst. The offensive line continues to crumble, allowing four more sacks against Philadelphia. While some of the blame lies with the staff, Carroll’s decision to keep his son Brennan as offensive line coach has also drawn scrutiny.

After twelve losses in thirteen games, the Raiders look directionless once again. Unless major changes come this offseason, they risk another wasted year of rebuilding and another chapter in one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional franchises.