JJ McCarthy brushed off an early interception and buckled down to work as he led the Minnesota Vikings over the Dallas Cowboys, 34-26, at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

McCarthy's first pass of the game got picked by the Cowboys. But it didn't deter him from delivering a strong performance. He went 15-of-24 for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a one-yard punch in the second quarter.

He faked out the Cowboys on fourth and down and was all alone for the easy trip to the end zone. Of course, he had to bust out the griddy while he was at it. It tied the game at 14-14.

Nine with a walk in touchdown and griddys on the Cowboys 😈 Vikings tie it up on SNF (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Fdmdn0bzx6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans were thrilled with the Vikings' sly move.

“That was nasty. Fooled the entire stadium and camera crew,” said @aibra.

“McCarthy really found the zone on that griddy run,” added @rikipekk.

@Kajonnes posted the perfect meme for McCarthy's highlight.

“Similar to the 2013 Peyton Manning TD at AT&T Stadium,” noted @vivekwaitforit.

“A white boy catching some motion,” joked @BlairXLVIII.

“YOU ARE MAKING US BELIEVE, KID,” commented @owndodgerhaters.

The 22-year-old McCarthy has indeed turned heads in his last two games. His impressive performance versus Dallas was a strong follow-up to their shutout win over the Washington Commanders, 31-0, in Week 14, wherein he went 16-of-23 for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings improved to 6-8, although they are already out of contention for the playoffs. They will miss it for the sixth time in eight seasons.

But if McCarthy can stay healthy and build on his recent outings, the future looks bright for Minnesota.