Mike Kafka made his thoughts on Jaxson Dart's playstyle clear following the New York Giants' Week 15 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Dart is progressing through the rookie campaign of his NFL career. He's displayed his remarkable talents as a dual-threat quarterback but has seen that end up with him getting concussion evaluations several times this season.

Kafka embraced the reins of the head coaching job after the Giants fired Brian Daboll. New York has gone through a disappointing campaign that will give them a high pick in the 2026 draft. Despite this, they will be happy with the positives that Dart has showcased.

Dart showed off flashes of brilliance throughout the matchup but got a concussion evaluation in the fourth quarter. Kafka reflected on those events after the game as the interim coach was defiant towards the quarterback's style of play.

“We're not going to change much in terms of how we play the game,” Kafka said, via Underdog NFL.

How Jaxson Dart, Giants played against Commanders

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Jaxson Dart is not afraid to absorb contact against opponents, especially against the Commanders. However, it will be crucial for Mike Kafka and the Giants to protect their quarterback of the future.

New York struggled throughout the course of the first half, trailing 22-7 at halftime. They showed signs of life by attempting a rally in the fourth quarter but came up short by a 29-21 score.

Dart had a slow start but gained a lot of momentum in the second half. He completed 20 passes out of 36 attempts for 246 yards and two touchdowns and an interception while adding nine rushes for 63 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a decent showing in the run game, having 15 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown while making three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown as well. Wan'Dale Robinson caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, Theo Johnson had three receptions for 72 yards, while Darius Slayton made four catches for 53 yards.

New York fell to a 2-12 record on the season, remaining at the bottom of the NFC East Division standings. They are behind the Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at last place. They trail the Arizona Cardinals, Commanders and New Orleans Saints.

Having an eight-game losing streak, the Giants seek a return to the win column in their next matchup. They remain at home when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.