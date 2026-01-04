The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up a disappointing season in Week 18 against the New York Giants before watching the playoffs from home. A big reason for that has been a defense that has been one of the worst in football, unable to complement Dak Prescott and an elite offense.

Now, changes are coming on that side of the ball. The Cowboys are expected to fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus at the end of the season, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Eberflus was in his first season as the Dallas DC after a nightmare 2024 season as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, where he was fired midseason.

The Cowboys' defense has cost them a number of games this season and has been among the worst in the NFL in just about every number. Coming into Week 18, Eberflus' unit ranks 30th in total defense, last in scoring defense, 31st in yards per play allowed and last in EPA per play allowed.

Article Continues Below

Some of that comes down to injuries, specifically to the secondary and the fallout between the Cowboys and Trevon Diggs, but a lot of that falls on the coordinator as well.

The front office didn't do Eberflus any favors when it traded away star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just before the season after a long contract dispute. Jerry Jones tried to rectify the situation on the defensive line at the trade deadline when he acquired Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets, but that was just a Band-Aid on a defense that has problems going much deeper than that.

Eberflus became a respected defensive coordinator during his time with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-21, but his reputation has taken a bit of a hit thanks to this Dallas unit. It will be interesting to see what his market is in the offseason and where he lands in the league moving forward.