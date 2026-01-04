With the college football transfer portal officially open, Lane Kiffin is determined to recruit his first quarterback at LSU from the veteran market. Kiffin reportedly has his sights set on former Cincinnati signal-caller Brendan Sorsby and is pulling out all the stops to recruit him, even if it means calling on offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who is still with Ole Miss for the College Football Playoffs.

Ole Miss did not let Kiffin coach the team in the playoffs, but it let several others remain on Pete Golding's staff until the end, including Weis. As such, Kiffin has done most of the early recruiting on his own, but he had Weis fly down to Baton Rouge over the weekend for Sorsby, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

“Sorsby arrived Friday night for a visit at Texas Tech, spending time with the coaching staff before departing Saturday night for LSU. Sources tell On3 that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis spent Saturday with the Rebels prepping for the College Football Playoff semifinal and has now flown back to Baton Rouge to meet with Sorsby. It just shows how much attention and effort Kiffin is putting into Sorsby.”

Sorsby is reportedly down to either Texas Tech or LSU, both of which are intensely pursuing him in the college football transfer portal. Nakos reported that the 21-year-old will likely have a decision “within 24 to 48 hours.”

Quarterback is among Kiffin's biggest positions of need at LSU, with both of the Tigers' quarterbacks leaving the program. Garrett Nussmeier is still a top-10 quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Michael Van Buren Jr. hit the transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason.