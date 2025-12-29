As there are rumors surrounding the Penn State football team, some were wondering how new head coach Matt Campbell would round out his staff, especially at defensive coordinator. With the Penn State football rumors saying that D'Anton Lynn was going to be the target, it looks like it came to fruition as he's the next defensive coordinator, according to Matt Zenitz.

This is no doubt huge news for the Nittany Lions, as Lynn, who played for the school at defensive back during his playing days.

“USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has informed USC that he’s accepting the defensive coordinator job at Penn State, sources tell [CBS Sports],” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Massive get for Matt Campbell. Also, set to be a homecoming for Lynn, a former Penn State three-time All-Big Ten DB.”

Article Continues Below

Zenitz had been on the story, saying that Lynn had been the “target” for the Penn State football job at defensive coordinator on Dec. 17, now over a week ago. Lynn made an impact with the USC football program, with the Trojans allowing fewer points under him, even having roughly the same impact when at UCLA before.

“USC’s D’Anton Lynn is the target for the Penn State defensive coordinator job, sources tell [CBS Sports],” Zenitz wrote on X. “The ex-Penn State DB has improved SC from 121st nationally in scoring defense two years ago to now allowing 12 fewer points per game. Before USC, led a top 15 defense at UCLA.”

At any rate, Lynn looks to bring that same impact to the Nittany Lions, which will no doubt be an emotional job since he has attended the school and played for them.