The New York Mets are going to look like a much different ball club come 2026. And now, the Mets are making a peculiar position decision with one of their former top prospects.

Ronny Mauricio has played all over the infield through his professional baseball career. But as he competes in the Dominican Winter League, the Mets are having him play solely third base, via the team's Spanish play-by-play announcer Johnny Trujillo.

With Pete Alonso now on the Baltimore Orioles, Mark Vientos is penciled in at first base for the Mets. In turn, it seemed as if Brett Baty had the third base spot locked up. Perhaps New York is planning to add some competition to the cold corner, using Baty's versatility elsewhere. Or, they could just be getting Mauricio ready if an opportunity at third base opens. Regardless, Mauricio now has a clear goal in front of him defensively throughout the winter.

If he is to make the major league roster, New York will want to see a bit more out of the infielder's bat. In his 87 games at the MLB level, Mauricio has hit .234 with eight home runs, 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

The Mets will remain optimistic based on his minor league stats. Over 539 games, Mauricio hit .270 with 79 home runs, 307 RBIs and 69 stolen bases. It wasn't long ago that he was considered one of the best prospects in the organization.

There is still a long way to go until Opening Day. The Mets' roster is sure to look much different than it does at the end of 2025. But at least when it comes to third base, New York knows they have another option at the position beyond Baty.