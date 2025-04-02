The Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday. Nick Suzuki scored a goal for the Canadiens that tied the game with eight seconds left and then scored the overtime winner. With the Eastern Conference playoff race rounding the final turn, these two points are key. The Habs are inching toward their first playoff bid since 2021 and fans went wild with two more points in the bank.

NICK SUZUKI TIED THE GAME! NICK SUZUKI WINS THE GAME IN OVERTIME!!!@CanadiensMTL | #GoHabsGo | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/9QqCDVB0lm — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

@car3ypr1ce is ready for a playoff run, “I LOVE THIS TEAM.”

@HockeyJunkieYT was pretty fired up for the game-winner. “Aaaaaand Nick Suzuki is responsible for me waking everybody up in the house.”

nick suzuki loves the bell centre and the bell centre loves nick suzuki pic.twitter.com/a2hNrYbwYY — mel (@habbybbgs) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The win was the second straight victory for the Canadiens after a five-game losing streak. Their slide did not hurt them in the standings, as they hold the final spot heading into Wednesday's action. They have a two-point lead over the Blue Jackets, who have a goal in hand, and a two-point lead over the Rangers with the same number of games played.

@TweakAustin certainly has an eye on the standings, “PLAYOFFS HERE WE COME.”

@cubbie_179 is ready for spring hockey in Quebec: “The Bell Centre DESERVES playoff hockey.”

And @FTLoveofSports_ agrees, “The NHL playoffs will be better with the Canadians in.”

The Canadiens need to step on the gas down the stretch

None of the Eastern Conference teams are making the jump to take the final playoff spot. While the St Louis Blues rack up ten consecutive wins out West, the Rangers, Blue Jackets, Islanders, and Red Wings are sputtering. The Canadiens can take the momentum from this win and pull away from this mediocre crowd.

The Canadiens' schedule eases up over the next week. First, the Bruins come into town on Thursday sporting the worst points percentage in the Eastern Conference. Then it is the Philadelphia Flyers with assistant coach Brad Shaw and a trip to Nashville to face the disappointing Predators. Each of those three games should be wins for the Habs.

If they can win those three games, history shows that they will start to pull away. None of these other teams seems interested in getting hot at the right time, so the Canadiens can be that squad. Suzuki has a career-high 54 assists and 79 points heading into this stretch and can finish off a great year with a great run.

The Canadiens are back in action Thursday at the Bell Centre against the Boston Bruins.