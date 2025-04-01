The St. Louis Blues are feeling a little less blue. St. Louis is expected to play a top prospect in their next game against the Detroit Red Wings. 20-year-old forward Jimmy Snuggerud has practiced with the team and will play, per NHL.com.

That's big for Blues fans. Snuggerud is one of 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. That is given each year to the top NCAA men's hockey player.

The young forward is showing off his strength to Blues management and coaching.

“Potentially,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said about Snuggerud's chances to play. “He had a good practice, will talk it over with the staff, but there's some quality talent that we've acquired and is going to make us deeper, better. His hockey sense, his game management, his puck play was really good. His hands are exceptional, his skating is NHL speed. Those are things you're looking to see, but the biggest thing is the brain, that he thinks it so well.”

The Blues are rolling right now. St. Louis is inching closer to a postseason berth with a nine game win streak. The club is the hottest team in the Western Conference, with a 40-28-7 record.

Jimmy Snuggerud wants to help the Blues

Snuggerud is a former top NHL Draft pick for the Blues. He was selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft. That season, he scored 51 points for the University of Minnesota.

The young forward is ready to go.

“It was a really quick turnaround honestly, from zero to 100,” Snuggerud said. “A lot of emotions, honestly; you lose your season, [but] I'm really excited to be here now and meet this group of guys.

“It's kind of hard to turn the page quick, but you kind of have to, honestly. You jump from one team to another team who is the hottest team in the National Hockey League, you've got to switch your mindset quick. I think I've learned from a lot of people in my life that have taught me to do that. It's been an easy adjustment.”

Learning how to compete with his Blues teammates was the hardest mountain for the young forward to climb.

“It's kind of just learning from other guys and watching,” Snuggerud said. “The speed, it showed quick. The first drill, you kind of have to be ready from the start and there's so many good players on the ice, so just watch them and what they're doing and kind of learn from them.

“It was good. It was a fast-paced practice. A lot of movement, a lot of speed. It was fun. It was just great to be on the ice with the guys.”

The Blues and Red Wings play on Tuesday at 8:00 ET.