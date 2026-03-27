The Montreal Canadiens have played in four outdoor games, with a fifth scheduled for the 2026 Heritage Classic against the Winnipeg Jets. Despite appearing in five, the Canadiens have never hosted one of the league's marquee events, which is surprising given their status in the league. The problem has always been where to host it, and that could be solved for one of the next available dates if they can find a way to have a game at Parc Jean-Drapeau, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“The only north-of-the-49th team not to host an outdoor game is Montreal. The issue is not ‘want,' but ‘where?' The Canadiens are trying to solve that. TVA's Renaud Lavoie reported Wednesday the plan is to build a temporary stadium where summer music festivals are held at Parc Jean-Drapeau, near the Canadian Grand Prix site. I've heard 42,000 seats (Renaud said 40-45K) with a target of the 2028-29 season. A women's game would be part of the festivities. Would be awesome, and we need an outdoor game in that city,” Friedman wrote in his weekly column.

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With one of the most rabid fan bases in the league, scheduling an outdoor game for 40,000+ against a rival like the Toronto Maple Leafs or Boston Bruins would cause a buzz in the city not seen since the last time they hosted a Stanley Cup Final. It'd be a home run for the league and the sport as a whole.

With the arrival of the PWHL, joining forces with that league to also have a game between the Montreal Victoire and either the Toronto Sceptres or Boston Fleet would make it a spectacular hockey weekend.