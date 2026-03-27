Kelly Oubre Jr. has been out of the Philadelphia 76ers lineup with an elbow injury since March 10, but it looks like he could be nearing a return. The 76ers haven't formally announced it yet, but Oubre Jr might've broken the news himself, according to Kyle Neubeck via X, formerly Twitter.

“Kelly Oubre just said ‘I'm playing basketball tomorrow' so that's pretty official, I think,” Neubeck reported.

Oubre Jr. has been a solid piece for the 76ers this season, averaging 14.7 points per game in 32.4 minutes. The Sixers are currently battling the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks to move out of the seventh spot and avoid a potential play-in series, but have been just 4-3 since Oubre Jr. was put on the injured list.

Article Continues Below

It isn't the first time this week that Oubre Jr. alluded to the fact that he might be returning from an injury sooner than fans think. He also took it upon himself to post an Instagram story that hinted he would be returning “soon”.

Oubre Jr. already missed significant time this season when he suffered a left knee injury in an NBA Cup game against the Detroit Pistons in late November. It was later ruled as a hyperextension, which kept him out of the lineup for nearly two months.

He returned on January 7th, and the Sixers won three of their next four games to get back into a groove with him added to the rotation. They'll be looking for the same type of impact if he can return on Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets.