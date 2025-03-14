The Montreal Canadiens were very quiet at the NHL trade deadline. They went the entire week without making a move, hanging onto their pending free agents but also not adding to the core. While they are contending for a playoff spot for the first time since 2020, they need to improve to truly compete. Marco D'Amico of Responsible Gambler says the Canadiens are expected to add a center this offseason.

“Almost every single potential playoff team in the NHL was looking for help down the middle, and there were very few options available,” a source told D'Amico. “You saw the prices paid for [Brock] Nelson, [Scott] Laughton, and the other centers to go shortly before the deadline? Those are very steep prices because there’s a higher sense of desperation during this time of the year.”

“They tried to find what they could, but there were so few sellers in this market that prices were sky-high. I fully expect the club to be aggressive this summer with all the draft capital and prospects they’ve accumulated,” the source said.

The Canadiens did re-sign Jake Evans before the trade deadline, locking in a bottom-six center. But the Habs need more than that, something that can snap the rest of their core into the right places.

The Canadiens need an elite center

Elite centers do not grow on trees, which is why Brock Nelson and Scott Laughton commanded high prices on the market. Nelson will be a free agent at the end of the year and could fit that role. But at 34 years old, will he sign with a team still trying to make their first postseason run? Outside of him, are there any options for the Canadiens?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have two big free agents this summer. Winger Mitch Marner and center John Tavares are both available but leaving your hometown team for their arch-rival feels unlikely. Both Marner and Tavares are from Ontario, so the Habs may not make sense. Yanni Gourde is a great defensive centerman but that is not what the Canadiens are looking for. Things are getting thin quickly.

Sam Bennett and Jack Roslovic are the two best fits for what the Canadiens are looking for. They won't be terribly expensive and maybe aren't the top-end talent Montreal is looking for. That is not going to be available on the free agency market, so a trade could be in the works. Who would you like to see the Canadiens add?