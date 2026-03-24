Most general managers who have already announced their retirement might ride off into the sunset without too much action. However, that isn't the way Nashville Predators legend Barry Trotz operates, as the team announced on Monday afternoon that he had signed former first-round pick Fedor Svechkov to a two-year contract extension. The deal is worth $2.5 million annually for the Russian native.

Svechkov hasn't necessarily reached his full potential in his second full season with the Predators, recording just three goals and 10 assists in 58 games. It isn't the most offensive upside for a first-round draft pick, but Trotz could be hoping it's a value deal for a player the team is still hoping can reach his potential. He had 39 points in 57 games in his first season in North America with the Milwaukee Admirals.

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The Predators had some rough stretches throughout the season, but the poor play of the Pacific Division opened the door for Trotz to have one more playoff run in what will likely be his final season in the game. Nashville is now holding down the second wild card position, two points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, and owns a favorable number of regulation wins, which is the first tiebreaker.

Nashville's most significant issue during their struggles was their veteran players not pulling their weight, and the lack of development from their young players. The Predators hope that Fedor Svechkov can be a small piece of the next wave of talent coming to take the reins from players like Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos.