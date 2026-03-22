The Nashville Predators were one of the worst teams in the NHL to begin the 2025-26 season. It certainly looked as if the team was going to crater and finish near the bottom of the league. However, a resurgent Steven Stamkos has helped Nashville not only leave the league cellar, but pull into a playoff spot with just 13 games remaining.

The Predators defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Stamkos scored twice in the contest to help Nashville's effort. As a result, Nashville now outright owns the second Wild Card spot in the West. After the game, the future Hall of Famer spoke about how the Predators have managed to turn things around.

“It's just the belief in the guys in this room, and that's all that matters,” the Predators star said, via NHL.com. “The coaching staff has a belief. The players have a belief. It's not always going to be pretty. We understand at this time of the year points are more important than how the game looks, but you want to build and we have.”

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Stamkos has certainly helped rejuvenate this Predators squad. The future Hall of Famer started out the season with six goals and nine points in the first two months. Since December, though, he has 27 goals and 46 points. He has crossed the 30-goal mark for the 10th time in his illustrious career, as well.

The work is only beginning for this Predators squad. However, this is certainly a moment they will celebrate for a day or two. Nashville now must work to maintain its spot in the postseason. And that quest begins on Sunday afternoon against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.