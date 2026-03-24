Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain received a loud ovation when he first checked into Monday's 123-103 win against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. McCain returned to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade to the Thunder. He finished with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including three triples, and two assists.

After the game, McCain addressed how he navigated through the emotions he felt in his first game back, he said, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“A little bit. I think it’s always going to feel weird because it just happened so quickly, and it’s been like a month or so. It was nice to come back, but it definitely will always feel weird coming back here. It’s like a nostalgic feeling to come back and not live here. Hopefully that closure comes soon, but I still don’t think I have the closure yet.”

Asked Jared McCain if he feels he was able to close a chapter in his return to Philadelphia tonight: “A little bit. I think it’s always going to feel weird because it just happened so quickly and it’s been like a month or so. It was nice to come back, but it definitely will… pic.twitter.com/sFYHtDSfKb — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) March 24, 2026

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 22 points on 9-for-13 attempts led six Thunder players in double figures, including Jalen Williams (18 points), who returned from a hamstring injury in Monday's 20-point victory.

Jared McCain shows his appreciation for former teammates

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Thunder guard Jared McCain opened up about his return to Philadelphia, facing his former team as a member of the visiting squad for the first time since his trade at the deadline. McCain will never forget the connections he made during his time with the 76ers.

“There are so many people who've touched me in this organization, and have been able to put a smile on my face on some days. I'm just super grateful for that,” McCain said. “To be able to see everyone back. There [are] still some people I have to see as well. But to see a bunch of people who just helped me throughout my whole rookie season, throughout my injury; it's really cool to see.”

"There are so many people who've touched me in this organization, who put a smile on my face… I'm super grateful for that." Jared McCain had a lot of positive things to say about the 76ers in his game back 🙌 (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/ByDPnK0hNx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2026

McCain and the Thunder are on a 12-game winning streak.