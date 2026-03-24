For only the third time in his illustrious NBA career, LeBron James went scoreless in the first half of a basketball game. The Los Angeles Lakers star missed all five of his attempts from the field and struggled overall, with the Detroit Pistons outscoring his team by 14 points during his 18 minutes of game time.

Considering how elite of a scorer James is (he is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, after all), seeing him scoreless can be such a jarring sight. But the Lakers star has seen his role change quite considerably relative to his heyday, as Luka Doncic is now the undisputed number one scoring option for the Purple and Gold.

“It's the role that I'm playing for the ballclub. In order for us to win ball games, it's the role that I'm playing. And that’s just how the game was going,” James told reporters after the Lakers' 113-110 defeat to the Pistons, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It's the role that I'm playing for the ballclub. In order for us to win ball games, it's the role that I'm playing. And that’s just how the game was going” – LeBron James on having a scoreless first half for just the third time of his career and the first time since 2010 pic.twitter.com/W5HK2ThdPH — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 24, 2026

James is indeed embracing more of a supporting role, which suits him more than ever considering that he's already 41 years of age. And it's safe to say that this shift has been working for the Lakers, as they entered the night having won nine consecutive games. This just means that James is fully bought into what the team is doing, although they need him to be better than he was on Monday to get over the hump.

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The Lakers have hit their stride

The Lakers have now managed to make the most out of Doncic after they had a few difficulties in sharing ballhandling and playmaking duties to begin his life in LA after the bombshell trade last year.

Doncic being this dominant (he put up 32-6-7 in the loss vs. the Pistons) bodes well for their chances of making some noise in the playoffs, but having James up and running will be the key to their title hopes.