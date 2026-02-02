The Nashville Predators are four points out of the playoffs as the Olympic break draws near. Their investment in big-money, veteran free agents before the 2024-25 season has not gone to plan in the last two seasons. On Monday, Predators general manager Barry Trotz stepped down before completing his third year on the job.

“According to multiple sources, Barry Trotz will announce Monday he is stepping down as general manager of the Nashville Predators — although he will remain on the job until a successor is found,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

Trotz was the first coach in Predators history, manning the bench from 1998-2014. He then won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals and brought the New York Islanders to consecutive Conference Finals as the coach. But when his run on Long Island ended, he went back to Nashville as an executive.

The Predators have been the target of many trade rumors ahead of the March 6 deadline. Steven Stamkos has turned it on offensively lately, increasing his trade value. And Jonathan Marchessault could be on the move, as that contract ages poorly as well. The question now will be whether or not the Trotz news impacts their deadline plans.

The NHL is about to go on a three-week break for the Olympics, with a roster freeze starting on Wednesday night. The Predators could have a new general manager in place by the time the roster freeze is lifted on February 22nd. But the future of the organization is certainly up in the air as the trade deadline approaches.

The Predators have only had two general managers in franchise history. Hall of Famer David Poile was the first GM in franchise history, hiring Trotz as the first coach. He retired at the end of the 2022-23 season, paving the way for Trotz to take over. Now, they look for the third man to hold that post in franchise history,