An expensive free agency period in the summer of 2024 has set the Nashville Predators back in a few unexpected ways. Veteran stars Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly, and Jonathan Marchessault inked big-money deals, looking to lead the Predators back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in almost a decade.

However, that plan has failed to come to fruition, with the club outside the Western Conference playoff picture with a month left. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli on the ‘Halford and Baugh' podcast, Marchessault has been trying to leave Nashville for quite some time.

“Jonathan Marchessault has been trying to get out of Nashville for more than a calendar year now,” Seravalli stated on the podcast.

Marchessault came to Nashville after a successful tenure with the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a bit of a surprise, as Marchessault was seen as a potential Golden Knight for life. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2023 as the franchise captured its first Stanley Cup championship.

Now, less than two years into his stay with the Predators, the veteran winger is potentially looking to jump ship. Will a trade come to fruition this summer, as the Preds look towards an uncertain offseason?

Predators heading towards a rocky summer, future

Article Continues Below

A few weeks ago, Predators general manager Barry Trotz shockingly announced he would be retiring after this season. The longtime Nashville head coach returned to the franchise as GM just a couple of years ago, masterminding the effort to bring Marchessault and his fellow veteran stars.

Now, the Predators face an uncertain future. The team is currently fifth in the Central Division, 30 points behind the Colorado Avalanche. However, they are only four points behind the Seattle Kraken for the last Wild Card spot in the West.

Even though Marchessault was hoping to be traded, there's still a shot at the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Can these high-priced, aging stars help lead one final postseason run after Trotz brought them together?