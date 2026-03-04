Quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to enter the open market following confirmation from Falcons General Manager Ian Cunningham that the veteran quarterback will be released this March.

This decision aligns with Atlanta's shift toward building a younger core under a new coaching regime.

Cousins is reportedly seeking a specific opportunity in free agency, aiming for a contract between $12 million and $14 million to establish himself as a legitimate leader rather than just a temporary backup.

While there has been speculation about a potential return to the Vikings, insiders like Dianna Russini indicate that Minnesota is focused on the development of J.J. McCarthy, making a reunion unlikely at this point.

This situation comes at a crucial time for the Kansas City Chiefs, as Patrick Mahomes continues his rehabilitation process.

According to ESPN reporter Nate Taylor, the Chiefs need to decide whether to acquire an experienced quarterback in case Mahomes is not cleared to start the season.

Taylor believes the team should pursue this aggressively, as their current roster lacks veteran depth behind their star quarterback.

While re-signing Gardner Minshew is an option, his own knee injury adds uncertainty to that plan.

Interestingly, Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter has expressed support for Cousins returning to the Twin Cities. He suggested on the Fully Loaded podcast that the veteran would benefit from improvements in Minnesota's running game and offensive line.

Carter argues that Cousins remains highly productive and deeply committed to the game, despite his age. However, with the Falcons ready to move on, Cousins has a unique opportunity to join a contender.

Whether he provides backup for a championship run in Kansas City or secures a starting role elsewhere, his priority is to find an organization that is fully committed to his leadership on the field.