Barry Trotz was the first head coach in Nashville Predators history, starting in their inaugural season for 1998-99. He remained the head coach of the team through 2013-14, leading the Preds to the playoffs seven times, and going 557-479-60-100. After time with the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders as their head coach, the former head coach returned to Nashville in July 2023 as the general manager. Now, Trotz is going to retire from that role.

Now, the former Stanley Cup-winning coach is addressing why he chose to step down now as the general manager.

“Number one, as I said, you know I love the game, I love my family. They deserve whatever time I have on earth; they deserve that. The second thing is to leave this franchise in a really good spot. I was bold when I came in, theres no question. They said I pushed the envelope. They're not kidding. I pushed it hard,” Trotz said, addressing his pending retirement, according to Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.

Trotz has spent the last 30 years in coaching and executive roles. Prior to his time with the Predators, he coached the Portland Pirates of the AHL, starting in 1993-94 and lasting through 1996-97. Since 1993-92, there have been just two seasons in which Trotz was not behind the bench or a GM. The first was 1997-98, when we had already hired by the Predators and were preparing for their inaugural season. The other was the 2022-23 season, after he was let go by the Islanders and before taking over as the GM in Nashville.

“I love the game. I also love my family. Sometimes, you get defined by what you do, not who you are…You get to a point in life [where] you owe time. The great thing about this game is you're all-in, and you have to be if you're going to be successful. And it takes a lot of time, and it takes a lot of energy, and it also takes away a lot of things from your personal life, your family, your wife, your children, grandkids, you name it. And for me, it became really clear that they deserve my time,” Trotz reiterated in confirming it was his family that was a driving factor for this move, according to Kristen Shilton of ESPN.

Trotz is expected to remain in the role until a replacement is found. Meanwhile, he may be busy, as the Predators could be active in the trade market. The Predators are 25-23-6 on the season. That places them in fifth place in the Central Division, and four points out of a wild-card spot. They return to the ice on Tuesday night to host the St. Louis Blues.