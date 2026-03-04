The Chicago Bulls came up short against the defending champion OKC Thunder 116-108 on Tuesday. Josh Giddey, playing against his former teammate, endured an injury scare.

In the third quarter, Giddey rolled his ankle and had to be taken out of the game. However, he came back and finished with a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. He was one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Also, Giddey managed to tie Derrick Rose for 5th on the double-double list for Chicago guards with 51.

After Giddey briefly went out, Matas Buzelis stepped on the foot of a player and rolled his ankle. Eventually, he was taken back to the locker room and didn't play for the rest of the game. Afterward, head coach Billy Donovan confirmed both Giddey and Buzelis sprained their ankles.

Also, both will be evaluated on Wednesday.

However, Giddey offered a glimpse of hope that he will be back, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network.

“It doesn’t feel too bad,” Giddey said.

As a result of the loss, the Bulls are 25-37 and have lost 15 out of their last 17 games. On Thursday, the Bulls will begin a five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns. After that, they will play four games in California.

They will play against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Then, Chicago will play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. After that, they will play the LA Lakers on Thursday and the LA Clippers on Friday.

Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game. Altogether, he has played in 41 games this year. Recently, Giddey was out with a left hamstring injury.