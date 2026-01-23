Roman Josi further cemented his place among the legends of the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

When Josi stepped on the ice versus the visiting Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the veteran defenseman became just the first player ever in the history of the Preds to play his first 1,000 games in the NHL with the franchise.

The Predators' social media team was also ready to congratulate the blueliner for his incredible accomplishment that underscores his durability and reliability as among the franchise's defining stars.

“A legend through it all. The first player in #Preds history to play his first 1,000 @nhl games with the franchise. Congratulations, Roman, on this incredible milestone!” Nashville shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Now 35 years old, Josi's journey in the NHL started in 2008, when he was selected by Nashville in the second round of that year's draft. Since then, he's built a legendary career with the Predators. On his way to 1,000 games with the franchise, Josi won the James Norris Memorial Trophy in the 2019-20 season and earned three NHL All-Star Team nods.

“It feels like a long time ago, but it doesn't,” Josi said before his 1000th game in the NHL (via Robby Stanley of the league's official website).

“I feel like time flew by. Just to be able to be here for that long, I definitely never dreamed of playing 1,000 games and never dreamed of playing 1,000 games for the same team. This place means so much to me. I started my family here, had my kids here. So many great memories on the ice and with the organization. Just amazing memories and definitely very grateful that I got the trust from the organization and everyone just to be here for that long.”

Nashville stopped the Senators from spoiling Josi's big night, as the Predators battled back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Ottawa, 5-3.

Josi had an assist on Steven Stamkos' goal in the third period that tied the game at 3-3.