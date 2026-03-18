The Dallas Cowboys are never shy about upgrading the roster. Dallas has already added multiple players to address their pathetic defense from last season. One draft prospect on the offensive side of the ball would be thrilled if the Cowboys picked him during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price sat down with Kay Adams for an interview on Wednesday. He answered Dak Prescott when asked which quarterback he would dream to catch passes from.

“Probably Dak Prescott, just because I grew up watching and I was a Cowboys fan growing up,” Price said via Up & Adams. “Yeah that's just one. There's so many more, but I would catch a pass from anybody. It doesn't matter.”

Price's answer elicited some laughs from Adams, who explained that it is weird to imagine Prescott as a figure who NFL players grew up watching. Especially when compared to older veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford.

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The Notre Dame running back added that Prescott's incredible rookie season came during his formative years.

“Yeah and the peak of being a Dallas Cowboys fan, I was in middle school and that's when Dak and [Ezekiel Elliott] came on the scene,” Price added. “Zeke was my favorite running back. So it's weird that now I'm in the position where okay I gotta go out there and be competitive against these guys and show what I can do.”

It is at least within the realm of possibility that Price gets to live out his dream. Dallas does not have any proven depth at running back behind Javonte Williams.

If the Cowboys want to pursue Price, they have enough draft capital to make it happen.