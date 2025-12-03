It has been a nightmare of a season for the Nashville Predators. They did have a bright spot on Tuesday night, as the Predators took a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames. In the process, Ozzy Wiesblatt scored his first NHL goals and then paid tribute to his brother.

For Orca 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7IMigH9AAb — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Weisblatt scored with just under five minutes left in the second period, making it a 4-0 lead for the Predators. After the goal, he pointed towards the sky in tribute. Wesiblatt would also be named the first star of the game.

Ocra Wiesblatt passed away in a motor vehicle accident in September. He had just signed with the Allen Americans of the ECHL at the time of the accident.

“Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn't just skilled; he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile,” Orca's former head coach Steve Martinson said in honor of his former player.

Ozzy Wiesblatt was the No. 31 overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks. He had spent his time in the WHL and AHL before being traded from San Jose to the Nashville Predators. The winger made his NHL debut in 2024-25, playing in five games and coming away with one assist.

This season, the rookie has played in 23 games, having three assists, and now his first NHL goal. Ozzy is one of five Wiesblatt siblings. His brother, Ocean, played hockey in the FPHL, while his brother, Oasiz, plays in the AHL. They also have a younger sister named Oceania.

The Predators are 9-13-4 on the campaign, sitting in last in the Central Division. They return to the ice on Thursday night, visiting the Florida Panthers.