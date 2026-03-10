Teammates on the Seattle Mariners, Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh battle together every game to help their team win. But come World Baseball Classic, enemy lines are drawn.

Things got a little heated between the two players after Monday's matchup. However, manager Dan Wilson doesn't expect any animosity to carry over into the Mariners' regular season, via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com

“These guys are incredible athletes because of their competitiveness, and that's where they're at,” Wilson said. “And that's why they've gotten to the level that they've gotten. But I also know that our team loves each other deeply, and that's one of the key ingredients we have in that clubhouse, is how much they love each other. So I don't anticipate this being any bit of an issue.”

Raleigh, playing for Team USA, and Arozarena, playing for Team Mexico, faced off on Monday. When Arozarena stepped to the plate, Raleigh refused to shake his hand. The Mariners outfielder wasn't too pleased with that.

Article Continues Below

After the game, Arozarena called out Raleigh for his actions. There appeared to be no love lost between the two Seattle teammates, via Mexican journalist Luis Gilbert, h/t Sam Blum of The Athletic.

“The only thing he should be thankful for is having such great parents,” Arozarena told Mexican journalist Luis Gilbert in Spanish. “He’s very well educated, thank God. I was lucky enough to see them a few days ago at the hotel. They came over to greet me, gave me a big hug, and were genuinely proud to see me again.”

Wilson has to hope that when both players return from the WBC, the tension will be cut. Any beef they may have, Seattle needs Arozarena and Raleigh on the same page and slugging to reach their ultimate World Series goals.