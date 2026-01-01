The Nashville Predators have played quite well over their most recent stretch of games. Whether they are able to sustain this success certainly remains to be seen. However, they had won seven of their last nine games entering Wednesday's bout with the Vegas Golden Knights. A major driving force behind this success has been veteran Steven Stamkos. And he proved why on Wednesday.

Stamkos scored a game-tying goal in the second period of Nashville's 4-2 win on Wednesday. With this goal, he now has 600 for his career, joining a rare club. He is just the 22nd player in league history to score 600 or more goals, according to NHL.com. After the game, he was a bit candid about what the moment meant to him.

“I haven’t scored a ton of those this year, but I guess if it was going to be No. 600, it was kind of like I’ve scored a lot of other ones,” the Predators star said, via NHL.com.

“Awesome to do it in a win like this with how we’re going as a group. That’s how you envision doing something special like that. Really cool to have the guys come on the ice and share that moment. Glad it happened quick in the game; that’s one of those things that can linger a little bit, and I’m glad it was the next game after getting [No.] 599.”

Stamkos has not had the best time in Nashville after signing in the summer of 2024. However, the veteran has certainly been on a roll as of late. With his goal against the Golden Knights, the 35-year-old ends the month of December with 12 goals and 17 points. To contrast, he only scored six goals and nine points during the first two months of the season.

The Predators have a lot of work to do if they want to turn the season around. With the way Stamkos is playing, though, they certainly have a chance to make some noise. Nashville kicks off the 2026 calendar year on New Year's Day against the Seattle Kraken.